Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Short Interest Down 31.7% in March

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the February 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Nippon Carbon Stock Performance
Shares of Nippon Carbon stock remained flat at $30.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.00. Nippon Carbon has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $30.00.
About Nippon Carbon
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nippon Carbon
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.