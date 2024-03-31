Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Short Interest Down 31.7% in March

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the February 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nippon Carbon Stock Performance

Shares of Nippon Carbon stock remained flat at $30.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.00. Nippon Carbon has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Get Nippon Carbon alerts:

About Nippon Carbon

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Nippon Carbon Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon products in Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Carbon Products Related, Silicon Carbide Products Related, and Others segments. It offers carbon fiber products, including molded heat insulating materials for high temperature furnaces; CARBORON, a soft felt used in a range of heat insulators for high temperature furnaces; C/C Composite, a lightweight carbon material used in heat resistant composite structural members, high temperature furnace materials, trays, jigs, etc.; and CARBEST, a carbon fiber packing material.

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.