Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,000 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the February 29th total of 365,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,580.0 days.

Nippon Electric Glass Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPEGF remained flat at $21.48 during trading on Friday. Nippon Electric Glass has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47.

Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass products and glass making machinery in Japan, China, South Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers glass substrates for FPD; glasses for chemical strengthening; glass fibers; thin film coatings; and glasses for optical devices and electronic devices.

