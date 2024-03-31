Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,000 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the February 29th total of 365,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,580.0 days.
Nippon Electric Glass Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NPEGF remained flat at $21.48 during trading on Friday. Nippon Electric Glass has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47.
Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile
