Niza Global One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.50 Million (NIZA)

Niza Global (NIZA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Niza Global token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Niza Global has traded 62.1% higher against the dollar. Niza Global has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and $4.50 million worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Niza Global Token Profile

Niza Global’s launch date was October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official website is niza.io. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin.

Niza Global Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,999,999,954 with 5,660,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00890473 USD and is down -4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $4,626,537.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niza Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niza Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

