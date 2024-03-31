Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the February 29th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NYSE NUV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 602,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,063. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $9.08.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,003 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,855,000 after buying an additional 343,815 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 22.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

