Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Down 17.9% in March

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the February 29th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 2,572.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,472 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NIM remained flat at $8.99 during midday trading on Friday. 36,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,624. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

