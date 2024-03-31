Oasis Network Market Capitalization Tops $913.55 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $913.55 million and $20.62 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,630.80 or 0.05114974 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00075847 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00026156 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00018161 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00010143 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00017185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.13637544 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $23,932,998.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

