Oasys (OAS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.66 Million

Oasys (OAS) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 31st. Oasys has a market capitalization of $197.36 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasys token can currently be bought for $0.0949 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Oasys has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasys Token Profile

Oasys launched on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,080,304,978 tokens. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,080,304,978.24 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.09470154 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,703,284.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

