Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Short Interest Update

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the February 29th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Optimi Health Stock Performance
OPTHF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,106. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17. Optimi Health has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.43.
Optimi Health Company Profile
