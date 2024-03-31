Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Short Interest Update

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the February 29th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Optimi Health Stock Performance

OPTHF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,106. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17. Optimi Health has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.43.

Get Optimi Health alerts:

Optimi Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Optimi Health Corp. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, extraction, and distribution of psilocybin, psilocin, other psychedelic substances, and functional mushrooms for health and wellness markets in Canada and internationally. The company offers raw mushroom biomass, mushroom extracts, and mushroom supplements, as well as a range of fungi varieties, including Lion's Mane, Chaga, Reishi, Turkey Tail, and Cordyceps.

Receive News & Ratings for Optimi Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optimi Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.