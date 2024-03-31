Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.61. 6,587,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,166,076. The stock has a market cap of $345.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.04 and a 200 day moving average of $111.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $89.71 and a 52 week high of $132.77.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC lifted their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.