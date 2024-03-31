Orchid Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Orchid has a market cap of $146.84 million and $6.07 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007427 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00015376 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00023628 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001785 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00014795 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,617.78 or 1.00073026 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.95 or 0.00143061 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.15235227 USD and is down -2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $4,449,095.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

