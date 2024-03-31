Oxen (OXEN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6,916.57

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $10.82 million and approximately $6,916.57 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,653.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $680.83 or 0.00963397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.46 or 0.00156304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008558 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00048699 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00054811 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.57 or 0.00181930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.11 or 0.00144494 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000648 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,322,651 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.