PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 370 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanderbilt University grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 3,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 11.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $191.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.03.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $185.56. 730,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,800. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.57 and a 52 week high of $198.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.43.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 103.82%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

