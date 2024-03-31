PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $198,000 Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 422.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,685 shares of company stock valued at $8,646,498. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $536.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,339. The company’s 50-day moving average is $514.91 and its 200-day moving average is $476.74. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $352.34 and a 52 week high of $540.00. The firm has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.21.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

