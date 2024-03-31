PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $232,000 Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 535.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AMP traded up $2.46 on Friday, hitting $438.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,005. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $406.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.87. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.85 and a fifty-two week high of $440.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total value of $1,546,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,161 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,647 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.83.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

