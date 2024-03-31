PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $260,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,681 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,574,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,959. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.90.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.