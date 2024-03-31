PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $86,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $4.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.79. 77,654,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,978,928. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.63.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

