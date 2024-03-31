PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 312.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Down 0.7 %

AMGN traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.32. 2,289,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955,479. The company has a market cap of $152.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

