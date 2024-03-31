PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 655.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,410. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $222.99.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DG

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.