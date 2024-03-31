PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.11. 2,479,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.45.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

