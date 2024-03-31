PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 654 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 346.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,779,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,153,900,000 after buying an additional 91,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,096,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,435 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $857,868,000 after purchasing an additional 98,570 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after buying an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.9 %

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,731,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,931. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $264.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.64. The stock has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

