PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 893 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 214.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TOL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 43.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $38,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TOL. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,122.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,770,122.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,167,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,699,950. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.50. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.09 and a fifty-two week high of $130.28.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

