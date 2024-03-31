PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 947 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 506.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for approximately 0.2% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $5,016,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in Arista Networks by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 61,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,839,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,193. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.68 and a twelve month high of $307.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.42 and a 200-day moving average of $234.76. The stock has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $243,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 309,084 shares of company stock worth $86,554,611. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

