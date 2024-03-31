Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
NASDAQ PLPC opened at $128.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.19. The firm has a market cap of $634.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Preformed Line Products has a 1 year low of $104.96 and a 1 year high of $184.82.
Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.
Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.
