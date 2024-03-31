Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1456 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Principal Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Principal Quality ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSET opened at $67.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.94. Principal Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $51.01 and a 12-month high of $68.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 443.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Quality ETF Company Profile

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

