Reviewing Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) & Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR)

Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) and Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Gogoro shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Gogoro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Geely Automobile has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gogoro has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geely Automobile N/A N/A N/A Gogoro -21.97% -35.89% -11.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Geely Automobile and Gogoro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Geely Automobile and Gogoro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geely Automobile $21.99 billion 0.53 $781.69 million N/A N/A Gogoro $349.85 million 1.28 -$76.87 million ($0.32) -5.75

Geely Automobile has higher revenue and earnings than Gogoro.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Geely Automobile and Gogoro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geely Automobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Gogoro 0 1 0 0 2.00

Gogoro has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 130.98%. Given Gogoro’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gogoro is more favorable than Geely Automobile.

Summary

Geely Automobile beats Gogoro on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Geely Automobile

(Get Free Report)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services. It also offers sedans, wagons, sport utility cars, and electric vehicles under the Geely, Geometry, and ZEEKR brands; vehicles design, technology consulting, general logistics, packing, and storage services; researches and develops technology; procures mechanical and electrical equipment, and automobile parts and components; and manufactures and sells vehicle engines. In addition, the company provides automotive design, software systems development, modular development, virtual engineering of intelligent electric vehicles, and mobility technology solutions; knock down kits; and engages in the preparation and construction of engine manufactory projects. It operates in Malaysia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Northern Europe, the Philippines, Central and South America, Africa, and internationally. Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Gogoro

(Get Free Report)

Gogoro Inc. delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.