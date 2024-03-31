Reviewing OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) and Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP)

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of OppFi shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 87.2% of OppFi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Gryphon Digital Mining and OppFi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gryphon Digital Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A OppFi 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

OppFi has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 70.00%. Given OppFi’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OppFi is more favorable than Gryphon Digital Mining.

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and OppFi’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gryphon Digital Mining $13.65 million 4.23 -$79.06 million ($142.00) -0.01 OppFi $508.95 million 0.54 -$1.00 million ($0.02) -124.94

OppFi has higher revenue and earnings than Gryphon Digital Mining. OppFi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gryphon Digital Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and OppFi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gryphon Digital Mining -339.99% N/A -113.03% OppFi -0.20% 23.92% 7.41%

Risk and Volatility

Gryphon Digital Mining has a beta of 2.85, meaning that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OppFi beats Gryphon Digital Mining on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining is an innovative venture in the bitcoin space. Gryphon Digital Mining, formerly known as Akerna Corp., is based in DENVER.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

