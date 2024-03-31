Rollbit Coin (RLB) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $334.23 Million

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One Rollbit Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rollbit Coin has a market cap of $334.23 million and $2.94 million worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rollbit Coin has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rollbit Coin Profile

Rollbit Coin’s genesis date was November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 2,817,482,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,806,437,418 tokens. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbitcom. Rollbit Coin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0. Rollbit Coin’s official website is rollbit.com.

Buying and Selling Rollbit Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 2,817,482,675 with 3,296,951,621 in circulation. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.10817506 USD and is down -2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $3,512,843.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

