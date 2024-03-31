Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Short Interest Update

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the February 29th total of 3,910,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.21.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.76. 1,960,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $151.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.15.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,567,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,155,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 19,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $2,783,459.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,561,237.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,567,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,711 shares in the company, valued at $9,155,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,069 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,977. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,832,000 after buying an additional 16,167 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $503,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth about $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ross Stores by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 673,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

