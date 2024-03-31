SALT 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $17,608.71 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $17,608.71 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00007556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00015486 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00023388 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001794 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00014815 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,879.83 or 0.99989329 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.32 or 0.00144335 BTC.

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02091383 USD and is up 4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $9,808.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

