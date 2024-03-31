Secure Asset Management LLC Buys 154 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOOV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 633.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOOV traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $180.47. 134,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,940. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.37 and a 12 month high of $180.98. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.11 and a 200-day moving average of $162.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

