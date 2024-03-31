Secure Asset Management LLC Buys 802 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in NIKE by 433.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,128,587 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $394,775,000 after buying an additional 3,354,677 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.98. 11,331,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,435,580. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The firm has a market cap of $143.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a "b" rating to a "c+" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

