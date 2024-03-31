Secure Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $524.34. 252,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $515.27 and a 200 day moving average of $471.45. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $368.39 and a 12 month high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

