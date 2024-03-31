Secure Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Secure Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 26,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 159,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,970,000 after buying an additional 22,979 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.12.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $637,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,207,857.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $72.34. 6,865,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,801,483. The company has a market capitalization of $128.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.97 and a 200 day moving average of $61.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $72.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

