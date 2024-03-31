Secure Asset Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,201 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 20.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Tapestry by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 111,610 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,051,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,174. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.68. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

