Secure Asset Management LLC Has $874,000 Stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMRK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of AMRK traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 411,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,456. The company has a market capitalization of $701.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $42.11.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.33). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Equities research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $593,049.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 408,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,383 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $583,300.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 453,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,812,554.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $593,049.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 408,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,637 shares of company stock worth $1,396,360 over the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

