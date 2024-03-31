Secure Asset Management LLC Has $940,000 Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Chemours by 117.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chemours stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.26. 6,323,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,377. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $39.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Chemours from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

