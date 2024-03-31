Secure Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

IJR traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.52. 4,049,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,577,003. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.88. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.16. The firm has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

