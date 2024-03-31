Secure Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,958,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,091,000 after purchasing an additional 499,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,526,000 after purchasing an additional 320,549 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,820,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,102,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,510,000 after buying an additional 98,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,494,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,661,000 after buying an additional 323,992 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MIRM remained flat at $25.12 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,593. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.16. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $69.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.73 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.24% and a negative net margin of 86.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $146,008.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,803.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $28,572.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $146,008.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,202 shares of company stock worth $359,119 over the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MIRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.11.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

