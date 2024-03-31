Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,204 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,950 shares during the period. Shell makes up about 0.8% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $2,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,876,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,328. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $216.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHEL. BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Shell

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.