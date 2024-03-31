Short Interest in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Declines By 11.1%

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the February 29th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,660,000.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.82. 22,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,273. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a $0.0487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th.

