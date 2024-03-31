Short Interest in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Drops By 32.3%

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 961,200 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the February 29th total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 575,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 322.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $102.62. The stock had a trading volume of 675,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,852. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $107.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.73.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.42 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BWXT

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.