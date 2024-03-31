Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Grows By 28.5%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the February 29th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CHS Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CHS stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.09. 43,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63. CHS has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $32.28.

CHS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

