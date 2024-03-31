Short Interest in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Grows By 23.4%

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,900 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the February 29th total of 275,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLSD shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Clearside Biomedical

CLSD stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 442,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,819. The company has a market capitalization of $114.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.12.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 444,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $599,999.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,495,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,295.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 444,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $599,999.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,495,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,295.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ngai Hang Victor Chong bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 435,734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 116,287 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 65,424 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 375.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 47,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 46,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

(Get Free Report)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.