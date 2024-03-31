Short Interest in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Declines By 8.5%

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the February 29th total of 2,840,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.2 days.
Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Columbia Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.
Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,630,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,779,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,815,000 after buying an additional 60,316 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,452,000 after buying an additional 56,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,562,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 31,722 shares during the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
