Short Interest in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Increases By 16.6%

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the February 29th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

CVLG stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.36. 52,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,496. Covenant Logistics Group has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $605.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average is $45.30.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $273.99 million during the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVLG. TD Cowen raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Ray Parker sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $2,830,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,115,759.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matisse Long sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $33,463.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,115 shares in the company, valued at $457,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Ray Parker sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $2,830,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,115,759.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,078,403 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Covenant Logistics Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 26.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

