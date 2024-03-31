Short Interest in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Grows By 16.4%

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,300 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the February 29th total of 671,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CVRx from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on CVRx from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CVRx from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of CVRx stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.33. CVRx has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.79.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.11. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a negative net margin of 104.85%. The company had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVRx will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVRx news, insider Paul Verrastro sold 2,545 shares of CVRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $55,760.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,455 shares in the company, valued at $53,789.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CVRx news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of CVRx stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Verrastro sold 2,545 shares of CVRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $55,760.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,789.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CVRx by 1,056.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 643,425 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in CVRx in the third quarter valued at about $7,116,000. State Street Corp raised its position in CVRx by 1,118.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 468,269 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CVRx by 685.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 164,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVRx during the third quarter worth about $2,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

