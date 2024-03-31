Short Interest in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expands By 17.2%

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the February 29th total of 4,410,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $125,547.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 65.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.11. 625,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.69. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $41.12 and a 12 month high of $79.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

