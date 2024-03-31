Short Interest in EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Expands By 39.5%

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the February 29th total of 788,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EZGO Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in EZGO Technologies by 126.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZGO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZGO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

EZGO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EZGO remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,121,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,733. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11. EZGO Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About EZGO Technologies

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Battery Cells and Packs; E-Bicycles Sales; and Electronic Control System and Intelligent Robots. The company rents and sells lithium batteries under the Hengmao brand; sells, franchises, and operates smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices; and sells battery cells and packs.

