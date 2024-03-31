Short Interest in FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) Drops By 10.4%

FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the February 29th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FingerMotion Stock Performance

Shares of FingerMotion stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. 239,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,601. FingerMotion has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $110.33 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of -0.58.

Get FingerMotion alerts:

FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative return on equity of 39.98% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FingerMotion

About FingerMotion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in FingerMotion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in FingerMotion by 150.0% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FingerMotion by 26.7% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 26,733 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FingerMotion by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FingerMotion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FingerMotion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FingerMotion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.