Short Interest in FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) Drops By 10.4%

FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the February 29th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
FingerMotion Stock Performance
Shares of FingerMotion stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. 239,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,601. FingerMotion has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $110.33 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of -0.58.
FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative return on equity of 39.98% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter.
About FingerMotion
FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.
