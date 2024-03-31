Short Interest in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Expands By 41.1%

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the February 29th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NYSE FAM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,774. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

