Short Interest in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Expands By 41.1%

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the February 29th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE FAM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,774. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.05.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund
About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
Featured Stories
